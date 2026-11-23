Hart recorded 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Pacers.

Hart reached a notable milestone with his 18th triple-double as a Knick, tying Michael Ray Richardson for second in franchise history. Despite missing all four three-point attempts, he contributed across several categories and led New York in assists ahead of Jalen Brunson. His ability to generate rebounds and playmaking production from the wing remains a distinctive fantasy strength, especially when his scoring takes a backseat to other starters. At his best, Hart is an excellent option in category-based leagues, but he needs to be more consistent as a scorer. He has three scoreless outings in his last six contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 4.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. This is still below-average production for Hart's usual standards.