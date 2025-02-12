Hart closed with 30 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 128-115 win over the Pacers.

Hart continued to stuff the stat sheet for the Knicks on Tuesday, tallying his 24th double-double of the season to go with a season-high 30 points. Over his last six games, the 29-year-old swingman has averaged 20.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.9 minutes while shooting 58.4 percent from the field. Hart gets a favorable matchup in New York's final contest prior to the All-Star break Wednesday against the Hawks, who rank 26th in the league in opponent points per game (118.6).