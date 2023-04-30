Randle (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, but he's expected to be sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Randle left the Knicks' close-out Game 5 win over the Cavaliers and has been limited at practices since. The talented forward was able to get a pregame workout in before Sunday's contest, so it appears he could return to game action sooner than later. If Randle is indeed ruled out, Obi Toppin could slide into the starting lineup and see more minutes, but RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson would presumably have to handle increased offensive responsibilities, as well.