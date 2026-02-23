Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Back in double-double column
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns contributed 28 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-99 win over Chicago.
The double-double was his league-leading 39th of the season, and his ninth in the last 10 contests after he'd seen an eight-game streak ended in his first game after the All-Star break Saturday. Through nine February appearances, Towns is averaging 20.2 points, 11.6 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.6 threes and 1,2 steals while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor.
