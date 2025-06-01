Towns chipped in 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns ended what was a successful first season in New York, tabling his fourth straight double-double. Despite battling a knee concern, Towns left it all on the court Saturday, doing everything he could to try and get the Knicks over the line. Although the result was not what Knicks fans would have been hoping for, the Towns experiment was certainly a positive. Across 72 regular season games, he put up averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 35.0 minutes per game.