Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Rough shooting performance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns tallied six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.
Towns couldn't get going offensively during the team's second straight preseason game against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi, shooting 25 percent from the field. However, he and the majority of New York's starters played limited minutes yet again. Towns and company will now get some rest before heading back to Madison Square Garden to take on the Timberwolves on Oct. 9.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Decent all-around performance•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Corrects previous injury reports•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Closes with another double-double•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles despite injury•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Good to go Thursday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Game-time call Thursday•