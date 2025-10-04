Towns tallied six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the 76ers.

Towns couldn't get going offensively during the team's second straight preseason game against Philadelphia in Abu Dhabi, shooting 25 percent from the field. However, he and the majority of New York's starters played limited minutes yet again. Towns and company will now get some rest before heading back to Madison Square Garden to take on the Timberwolves on Oct. 9.