Knicks' Kevin McCullar: Doesn't appear against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCullar (nose) did not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards.
McCullar missed the final three games of Summer League with a nasal contusion. Before being sidelined, he poured in 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Celtics.
