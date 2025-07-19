McCullar (nose) did not play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards.

McCullar missed the final three games of Summer League with a nasal contusion. Before being sidelined, he poured in 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Celtics.