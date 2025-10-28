Knicks' Landry Shamet: Starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shamet will start in Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
With both Miles McBride (personal) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) sidelined once again, Shamet will enter the starting lineup in place of Ariel Hukporti. Over three regular-season games, Shamet has averaged 4.0 points while shooting 30.0 percent from the field in 14.3 minutes per contest.
