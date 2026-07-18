Knicks' Liam Robbins: Logs 14 points in SL loss

Robbins recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Friday's 110-88 Summer League loss to Dallas.

Only three Knicks scored in double digits Friday, with Robbins finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Pacome Dadiet (19 points). Robbins hasn't seen NBA regular-season action since appearing in 13 games for the Bucks in 2024-25, when he averaged just 4.4 minutes per contest. He figures to spend most of 2026-27 in the G League but could have another chance to prove himself in training camp, whether that's with the Knicks or another team.