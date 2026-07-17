Knicks' Liam Robbins: Swats four shots Thursday

Robbins finished with 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and four blocks over 20 minutes in Thursday's 87-77 Summer League loss to Golden State.

Robbins has now combined for eight blocks in his last two Las Vegas Summer League appearances. He also reached double figures in scoring for a second consecutive game. The 27-year-old last saw NBA action with the Bucks during the 2024-25 campaign. He appeared in 13 regular-season games, though he averaged only 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.2 steals over 4.4 minutes. Robbins will have some work to do if he hopes to earn a spot on an NBA roster. For now, he has a better chance of spending more time in the G League.