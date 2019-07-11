Knicks' Marcus Morris: Reaches deal with Knicks
Morris agreed Thursday with the Knicks on a one-year, $15 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After initially agreeing to a two-year, $20 million deal with the Spurs on July 6, Morris reopened his free agency when it became apparent the Knicks would have more salary-cap space available than initially anticipated. Morris will forgo an extra year of security for a higher annual salary in New York, where he'll be forced to fight for minutes in a deep collection of forwards that includes second-year player Kevin Knox and free-agent pickups Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Reggie Bullock. Due to the high amount of competition, Morris will likely struggle to exceed the 27.9 minutes per game he averaged in Boston in 2018-19.
