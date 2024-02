McBride will start against the Pelicans on Tuesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

This is an expected move for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson (neck) taking the night off for the second leg of the back-to-back set. As a starter this season, McBridge has averages of 20.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers.