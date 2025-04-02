Robinson recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 victory over the 76ers.

Robinson was given the starting nod after Karl-Anthony Towns was ruled out due to an ongoing knee issue. In just his second start of the season, Robinson needed just 21 minutes to put up season-high numbers in both scoring and rebounds. There is no indication Towns will miss significant time, meaning Robinson could find himself back on the bench sooner rather than later.