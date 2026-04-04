Robinson accumulated 17 points (7-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 136-96 win over the Bulls.

Robinson got the start at center due to the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow), and the former made the most of the uptick in playing time. Robinson was perfect from the field en route to his first double-digit scoring output since March 24, and he also posted his first double-double since March 22. The big man has four double-doubles since the All-Star break, and he'll likely remain productive, particularly in category-based leagues, as long as his playing time continues to hover around the 20-minute plateau.