Robinson is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson will replace Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) in the starting five Tuesday. Robinson tallied seven points and five rebounds in 15 minutes during his only other start of the season.
