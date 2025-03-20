Now Playing

Robinson (rest) is questionable to play against the Hornets on Thursday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and a maintenance day is on the table for Robinson. During Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Robinson had a productive outing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

