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Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Limited during Sunday's practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Head coach Mike Brown said Robinson (finger) was limited to individual work in Sunday's practice, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Robinson was diagnosed with a broken right pinky finger Thursday and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. Shams Charania of ESPN reported Friday that the big man intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs on Wednesday, though he's expected to wear a protective brace on his hand moving forward. The Knicks are expected to provide an update on his status by Tuesday night at the latest.

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