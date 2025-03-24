Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back for New York, therefore the Knicks will likely hold Robinson out on one leg or the other Wednesday against the Clippers. If the veteran big man ends up sitting out against the Mavericks, Precious Achiuwa would be in line for an uptick in playing time off the bench.
