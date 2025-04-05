Robinson (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
Robinson is listed out due to left ankle surgery injury recovery, so his absence Saturday should be viewed mainly as a maintenance day. He'll likely be back in action for the second leg of a back-to-back set Sunday versus the Suns.
