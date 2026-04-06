Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson won't start Monday's game against Atlanta.
Robinson started Friday's 136-96 win over Chicago, finishing with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double along with two steals and one block across 23 minutes. However, with Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) back in the lineup, Robinson will head back to the bench.
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