Robinson (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
Robinson rested Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back, as the Knicks have been cautious with his playing time since returning from ankle surgery. The 27-year-old has regularly come off the bench, and his potential absence could open up more minutes at center for Precious Achiuwa.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will rest Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Double-doubles in spot start•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Getting starting nod•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•