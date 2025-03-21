Robinson (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Wizards.
After missing Thursday's loss to the Hornets, Robinson will return to the floor for the Knicks on Saturday. The veteran big man was coming off a strong performance off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Spurs, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds, one steal and two blocks.
