Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Set for Tuesday return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Robinson received a rest day Sunday as the team finished off the second half of a back-to-back. He'll be available off the bench in his usual capacity Tuesday. Robinson is averaging 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game over his previous five outings.
