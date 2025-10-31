Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Set to start Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Knicks plan to start Robinson (ankle) in Friday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
It sounds like Robinson is ready to make his season debut Friday. After missing about three weeks of action between the preseason and regular season, the veteran big man could be eased back into action. With Robinson set to play, Ariel Hukporti likely has the most to lose from a fantasy perspective.
