Robinson recorded 12 points (6-10 FG), 22 rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Friday's 101-92 win over Indiana.

With Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) sidelined, Robinson got the starting nod for the first time since Feb. 6. The big man made the most of his season-high 31 minutes, scoring in double figures for just the third time since the All-Star break. More notably, the 27-year-old center grabbed a game- and career-best 22 rebounds, securing his fourth double-double of the season and his 20th outing with 10 or more boards. He also tallied multiple blocks and multiple steals for the fourth time this season and for the first time since Jan. 24.