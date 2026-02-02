Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Sitting out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left ankle injury management.
The Knicks are choosing to give Robinson the night off ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Nuggets. Ariel Hukporti should move into the No. 2 center spot behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but that role is unlikely to yield enough playing time for fantasy relevance in most situations.
