Robinson will start Friday's game against Chicago, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Karl-Anthony Towns (elbow) won't suit up for this contest, so Robinson will make his first start since the 101-92 win over the Pacers on March 13. In 15 starts throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the 28-year-old has averaged 4.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals in 19.9 minutes per tilt.