Robinson contributed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

After resting Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back set, Robinson looked sharp in his return to action. He's been solid in limited run for the Knicks this season, posting averages of 5.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks in 19.6 minutes per contest.