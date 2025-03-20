Robinson (rest) will not play Thursday against the Hornets.
After a strong showing during Wednesday's game against the Spurs with 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal, Robinson will sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance. With Robinson sidelined, guys like Precious Achiuwa and P.J. Tucker could potentially be more involved.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Iffy for Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable to face San Antonio•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Best outing in near double-double•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Records four steals•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Off injury report•