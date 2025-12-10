Anunoby contributed 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 117-101 victory over the Raptors.

Anunoby has been important for the Knicks ever since returning from his hamstring injury, averaging 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.0 threes on a 40.0 percent clip across 29.0 minutes in the three games he's been back. While he did not shoot the ball particularly well Tuesday, his two-way efforts have been missed, as the Knicks are 3-0 since he came back and 11-4 on the season when Anunoby plays.