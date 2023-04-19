Grimes amassed four points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and three steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 107-90 loss to Cleveland in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Grimes logged 22 minutes in the loss, producing a performance worthy of such few minutes. While he was able to contribute three steals, he only attempted two shots, affording the Cavaliers' defense plenty of respite. The series now heads to New York, where Grimes will look to recapture his form from late in the regular season.
