The Knicks signed Gibson to a second 10-day contract Friday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Gibson rejoined the Knicks at the end of January but has had an inconsistent role over the past few days. He wasn't part of the rotation for three matchups but has seen double-digit minutes in the last two games, averaging 2.5 rebounds in 17.5 minutes per game. While he'll remain with the club on another 10-day deal, his role will likely continue to fluctuate.