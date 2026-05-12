Thiero produced zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over three minutes during Monday's 115-110 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Los Angeles' second-round rookie was used sparingly by the Lakers in 2025-26, logging a total of 25 regular-season appearances for an average of 6.0 minutes per contest. Depending on how many changes the team makes this offseason, Thiero could be in a better spot to compete for minutes in 2026-27.