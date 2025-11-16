Thiero (knee) finished with four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in five minutes off the bench in Saturday's 119-95 win over the Bucks.

Making his NBA debut after completing his recovery from the left knee surgery he required prior being drafted in June, Thiero played two abbreviated shifts. After taking the court for the final 1:48 of the first quarter, Thiero remained on the bench for the second and third quarters before re-entering for the final 2:53 of the blowout win. The Lakers are likely to get at least one of Rui Hachimura (calf), Marcus Smart (illness) and LeBron James (sciatica) back for their next game Tuesday versus the Jazz, so Thiero is unlikely to get any run off the bench outside of a garbage-time scenario.