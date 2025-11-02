The Lakers recalled Thiero (knee) from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Thiero was sent to South Bay as part of his rehab process for a lingering knee injury. The rookie forward was cleared for on-court contact work earlier this week, and the next step in his recovery is to be cleared for 5-on-5 action. While a timeline hasn't been established, he doesn't appear to be close to returning.