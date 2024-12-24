Davis (elbow) will play in Monday's game against the Pistons, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Davis has been playing through an elbow bruise for two games but has logged at least 35 minutes in both contests. He's expected to handle a full workload once again Monday. Davis has tallied a double-double in six consecutive games.
