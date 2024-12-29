Davis (ankle) is available and starting Saturday against the Kings.
Davis was limited to just seven minutes in the win over the Warriors on Christmas Day, but the injury wasn't as severe as initially expected, and he'll be available for this matchup. Expect Davis to handle his regular workload on offense, especially since LeBron James (illness) will be sidelined. Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 blocks per game since the beginning of December.
