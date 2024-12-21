Davis (elbow) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis briefly left Thursday's game against Sacramento with what was initially reported as a left shoulder injury. He managed to return and finished with 21 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, six blocks and three steals over 35 minutes in the win. Davis has now been diagnosed with a left elbow contusion, and while he's iffy to play Saturday, his ability to return to Thursday's game indicates that the injury isn't severe enough for him to be ruled out. Since and including Dec. 1, Davis has averaged 25.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.