Davis (foot) is available for Monday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he has missed only two outings this season. Over his last five appearances, the superstar big man has averaged 26.6 points, 14.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 37.2 minutes per contest. He has also shot 51.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown in that five-game span.