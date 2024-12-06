Davis (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he hasn't missed a game since Nov. 6. The big man has struggled offensively over his last five outings, during which he averaged 17.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from the field across 35.2 minutes per game. Davis has scored fewer than 20 points in three of his last five matchups, compared to just one such game over his first 16 outings.