Davis is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to a left shoulder contusion, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report this season and is currently battling a bruised shoulder. He's missed just one game in 2024-25 and is averaging 35.5 minutes per game. Davis has logged a double-double in 13 of his last 14 outings.