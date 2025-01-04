Davis produced 18 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 119-102 win over Atlanta.

Davis was difficult to contain in the paint, and he beat back Clint Capela and Jalen Johnson with ease. Onyeka Okongwu had more success against him, but Davis was the clear rebound leader by a wide margin. Davis is aiming to ignite a double-double streak, and he's now has three of them in a row. He has a challenging matchup opposite Alperen Sengun in his next game, but he has an excellent chance to extend the streak to four.