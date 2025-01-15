Davis (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against Miami, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been a mainstay on the injury report throughout the first half of the season due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he is expected to suit up against the Heat. The superstar big man has missed only two matchups this season, and he has played in each of the Lakers' last four outings, during which he has averaged 24.8 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.5 minutes per contest.