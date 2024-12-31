Davis is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain, Ryan reports.

Davis sprained his left ankle during the Lakers' Christmas Day win over the Warriors. He was able to play Saturday against the Kings, and the injury didn't appear to slow him down as he dominated with 36 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes in a 132-122 win. Unless he suffers a setback, Davis should be able to play on New Year's Eve.