Davis (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
This is great news for the Lakers, though LeBron James (illness) and Gabe Vincent (oblique) remain questionable. If James doesn't get the green light, Davis could be looking at a significant increase in usage.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available and starting Saturday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Expects to play Saturday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ankle injury doesn't appear too serious•