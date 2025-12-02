Lakers' Austin Reaves: Cools off slightly
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves chipped in 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 125-108 loss to the Suns.
Reaves finished with his second-lowest scoring total of the year, ending a streak of three consecutive games with 30 or more points. His rebound and assist totals were also below his season averages, as the Lakers were lackluster overall on the second night of a back-to-back. He'll have a few days of rest before the team's next game Thursday in Toronto.
