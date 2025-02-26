Reaves finished Tuesday's 107-99 win over the Mavericks with 20 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes.

Although Luka Doncic was in the spotlight as he faced his former team, Reaves didn't fade into the woodwork. The Oklahoma product is finding his way to excellent totals despite Doncic's arrival, and he can take over a game quickly with his deft shooting stroke. He's currently on a great three-game run, averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds over the span.