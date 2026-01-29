Reaves is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards with a left calf strain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The questionable tag is an encouraging sign, giving Reaves a chance to suit up for the first time since Dec. 25. If the star guard is finally ready to return to action, Marcus Smart's fantasy value could take a considerable hit. Fewer minutes would be open to Jarred Vanderbilt as well.