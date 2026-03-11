Lakers' Austin Reaves: Rolls with big second half in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reaves posted 31 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 120-106 win over the Timberwolves.
The game didn't start out well for Reaves, but he played like a man possessed in the second half, scoring 29 of his 31 points after the intermission. While he had an accurate night on the floor, some of his most dynamic plays came as a ballhandler, which included a great no-look behind-the-back dish in the paint to Deandre Ayton. His contribution helped to assuage LeBron James' (hip) continued absence.
