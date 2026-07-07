Lakers' Chris Manon: Drops 24 points in SL win

Manon supplied 24 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's 88-84 California Classic Summer League win over the Spurs.

Manon turned in an impressive all-around performance and led all players in scoring. The two-way player also paced the Lakers in rebounds, tied for the game high in blocks and was one of four Los Angeles players to record multiple steals. He scored at least 12 points in two of his three California Classic appearances this summer.